Cuban President Stresses Excellent Relations with Russia





Havana, Oct 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed on his Twitter account the excellent state of bilateral relations between Havana and Moscow, following his meeting on Tuesday with visiting Russian Government vice-president Yuri Borisov.



The Cuban head of state, also First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party expressed gratitude to Russia for its humanitarian aid against the COVID-19 pandemic and mentioned prospects to further deepen economic and trade relations.



Ivanovich, who co-chairs the Russia-Cuba Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Trade and Scientific Cooperation, is visiting Cuba as special envoy of Vladimir Putin.



Diaz-Canel and Putin held a phone conversation in August and ratified the need to advance economic, trade, financial and cooperation links.