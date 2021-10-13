Díaz-Canel praises progress of epidemiological control in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted today on Twitter the island's progress in the efforts to control COVID-19, marked by the drop in the number of cases and deaths, as well as the good pace of the vaccination process as part of the steps to reopen the borders to foreign travelers.



The Cuban President also referred to the social transformation works currently under way in dozens of underprivileged neighborhoods.



On Tuesday, the government met with experts involved in science and innovation activities against the epidemic and reported that there the transmission figures are on a sustained downward trend.



Regarding the immunization process, the Ministry of Public Health reported that a total of 6,355,943 people have completed the immunization program with the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.

In view of these results, the gradual lifting of border restrictions will start on November 15.