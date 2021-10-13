Foreign Minister hails Cuba's performance in disaster risk reduction management





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla highlighted today on Twitter his country’s remarkable results in disaster risk reduction management and the preventive measures, preparedness and responses of the Cuban Civil Defense.



He also noted that Cuba puts its experience at the service of other countries as part of South-South Cooperation.



October 13 is the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, intended to raise awareness among governments and public opinion of the need to consolidate actions and minimize risk.



The United Nations makes emphasis on international cooperation to help developing countries around the world to reduce their disaster risk and losses.