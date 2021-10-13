Cuban Prime Minister congratulates sugar workers on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) On the occasion of Sugar Workers' Day, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz congratulated on Twitter the workers, technicians and managers of this field and urged them to make the most of their efforts and dedication with a view to future accomplishments.



On October 13, 1960, the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro announced on TV the nationalization of more than 100 sugar mills throughout the country, 36 of them owned by Americans.



For this reason, it was decided to establish October 13 as Sugar Workers' Day, celebrated for the first time in 1984 in the province of Ciego de Avila.