Díaz-Canel receives Vice-President of the Russian Government





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, received on Tuesday the Vice President of the Government of the Russian Federation and co-chairman of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission for Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technical Collaboration, H.E. Mr. Yuri Ivanovich Borisov, who is visiting our country as a special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.



During the meeting, the excellent state of relations between the two countries was noted. The parties discussed economic, trade, financial and cooperation ties and the prospects for their development.



President Díaz-Canel thanked on behalf of the Cuban people and government the aid sent by the Russian Federation to Cuba for the confrontation with the COVID-19 and conveyed his cordial greetings to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.



The distinguished visitor was accompanied by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Havana, His Excellency Mr. Andrey A. Guskov, and the Director of the Latin American Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, His Excellency Mr. Alexander V. Shchetinin.



The Cuban side was represented by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz; Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz; and the Director General of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Emilio Lozada García.