Cuba reiterates its commitment to the defense of a more democratic and fairer international order





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuba reiterated its commitment to continue working with the United Nations and its Member States in the defense of a more democratic and just international order that responds to the call for peace, development and justice of all the people of the world, the Cuban foreign ministry's website, Cubaminrex, said today.



According to Cubaminrex, Cuba's alternate permanent representative to the United Nations, Yusnier Romero, pointed out that the island advocates the preservation and strengthening of multilateralism and international law.



Romero insisted on this responsibility while intervening on Monday in theme 124: Strengthening of the United Nations System, which addressed the Report of the Secretary General: ''Our Common Agenda'', presented last September.



Cuba shares the Secretary-General's call to strengthen multilateralism and international cooperation as a solution to the global challenges of the present and the future, which, given its programmatic nature, merits a calm and comprehensive analysis by the Member States, the foreign ministry stressed.



The Cuban representative also pointed out that intergovernmental discussions are needed to deepen the ideas addressed in the document and generate the necessary consensus in order to determine the progress feasibility of each of the proposals.