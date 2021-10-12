Cuba to host international fishing tournament in central province of the country





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Cuba is organizing the 8th edition of the International Big Game Trolling Jardines del Rey Tournament to be held in that place from October 26 to 30, Arley Rodríguez Suarez, deputy commercial director of the Marina Marlin Jardines del Rey announced.



The Cuban official pointed out that a crew from Canada and a mixed crew with members from England and South Africa are confirmed, as well as the Cuban fishing team, while collateral activities of animation, sales and promotion are planned for the winter season and to serve as a basis for future editions of the event.



The fishing area will include up to five miles to the North Northeast between the Coco and Guillermo Cays, where a wide variety of species is found, including peralgic and billfishes such as the fantail, Casteros, white marlin, wahoo and dorados.



Experts in the field highlight the potential of the deep-water area, since it coincides with the greater proximity of the Bahamas Channel to the coast and the formation of a kind of funnel that contributes to increase the presence and variety of fish.



The Jardines del Rey Big Game Trolling International Fishing Tournament is one of the initiatives launched by the tourist destination, to diversify its extra-hotel products.