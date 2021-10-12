Cuba reaffirms its commitment to safeguard NAM founding principles, foreign minister asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, ratified today the common commitment to safeguard the founding postulates of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), 60 years after its first summit conference.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat also highlighted his country's commitment to the Principles and Purposes of the Movement, agreed at the 14th Summit in Havana, and pointed out that the strength lies in unity and solidarity.



On Monday, a commemorative NAM summit was opened in Belgrade, Serbia, with the participation of high-level representatives of more than 100 member countries.



Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, attended on behalf of Cuba.



The meeting evokes the first summit of the organization, held in the same city from September 1 to 6, 1961.