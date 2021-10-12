Cuban president highlights social transformation efforts in disadvantaged communities





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC by its Spanish acronym) and president of the country, highlighted today on Twitter the work of social transformation taking place in dozens of disadvantaged communities.



Homes, streets, parks, clinics, schools and faces are changing their appearance, he said and added: "We are repairing places and souls".



In these actions, territorial authorities are revitalized and socialist enterprises resume the inevitable social responsibility that must characterize them in our development model, Diaz-Canel stressed.



He also mentioned the 2014 documentary Cancion de Barrio ("Neighborhood Song"), which shows the harsh reality of several communities reached by singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez in his project known as the endless tour.



Currently, dozens of underprivileged neighborhoods are the scene of actions aimed at the construction and maintenance of housing and the main community services.



According to authorities, the effort has also been aimed at strengthening the structures of the organizations and the diagnosis of social situations.