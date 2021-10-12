Cuba with Falling Trend of COVID-19 Cases





Havana, Oct 11 (ACN) After reporting two thousand 945 COVID-19 cases on October 10, Cuba shows a steadily falling trend of the disease prevalence throughout its territory.



On its daily televised briefing, the Nation’s Epidemiology Director, Doctor Francisco Duran, said that the figure reported on Sunday was the lowest one since June 30, and the fall in the number of cases is directly linked to the advancement of the ongoing vaccination program, which has already immunized over 55 percent of the Cuban population.



Doctor Duran regretted the death of 40 persons from COVID-19-related complications and stressed that although the disease control advances, the virus is here and Cubans need to keep abiding by all protection and safety measures.



The Sunday report told of 16 thousand 144 active cases still in hospital with 92 of them in critical conditions.