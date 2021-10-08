Mid-sized private enterprise in Cuban central province contributes to the fight against COVID-19





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) The donation of three split-type air conditioners for a laboratory to take PCR samples from patients and suspects of COVID-19 in the city of Ciego de Avila, is among the donations of those who make up the Media Luna Local Development Project, which since October 1 has been operating as a medium-sized private food production enterprise.



Fernando Javier Alban Torres, one of the three partners of this entity, included among the 35 approved in the country on September 29 with the denomination of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ( Mipymes by its Spanish acronym), and the first in this territory, told the Cuban News Agency that this contribution was essential in the battle against the dangerous disease that has caused the death of many people.



That is why, apart from the Split, we delivered to the North Polyclinic, in the capital city, a dryer for the sanitary clothes of the medical personnel who are in the red zone, Alban Torres added.



We also supported the health sector with labor force and materials for the repair of plumbing, electricity and painting of eight family doctor's and nurse's offices, he emphasized.



Media Luna, located in the head municipality also contributed with staff and resources, such as tiles, in the repair of a room of the children's daycare; and donated five vertical exhibitors maintenance of products to the network of trade establishments.



Currently this Mipymes purchases with its profits 50 freezers to deliver them to the same number of stores in the main municipality, which do not have this type of refrigeration equipment, Alban Torres noted.



This project has 120.78 hectares, where fruit such as mango, mamey, soursop and cherry are grown and processed in the mini-industry to obtain products certified according to Cuban food safety standards.



It has a processing plant for nectars and juices, its star products, which in 2020 were sold online with payments from abroad, and which, along with charcoal and sulphited papaya fruit, contributed 2,400,000 pesos to the Cuban economy.



This year they have been diversifying according to the market and produce 54 products, including jams, pickles, jellies and tomato puree, which are packaged in different containers and sizes, such as doypack and aseptic bags, buckets, cans and Pet knobs, blown in their own industry.