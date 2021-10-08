Havana to continue easing restrictive measures due to COVID 19





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) In the weekly exchange of Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz with the Temporary Working Group (GTT by its Spanish acronym) in Havana, it was announced that other restrictive measures related to recreation and services will continue easing, in a responsible manner.



In this regard, Marrero Cruz called for acting responsibly to make viable the reopening of these and other sectors of the economy in the capital.



He also congratulated the provincial GTT, their municipal representatives, and the health system in primary and secondary health care for the effort made during more than 18 months to face the pandemic without compromising the vitality of the city.



Since September 24, Havana and Matanzas provinces have reopened gastronomic and notary services, with restrictive measures that include the compulsory use of masks, physical distancing and natural ventilation in selected restaurants and cafeterias, as well as reservations through digital platforms or by telephone.



The relaxation also covers commerce, access to beaches and other public places -always with the family- and open-air cultural centers, but not discos and bars, and parties and dances continue to be prohibited.