Cuban people remember Che Guevara on the 54th anniversary of his death





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, recalled today the example of the Heroic Guerrilla Ernesto Guevara on the 54th anniversary of his death.



On Twitter, he quoted phrases from Che's ideology linked to science, youth and the socialist ideal.



We will never move with our own feet, as long as we do not have an advanced technology, based on our own technique, our own science", reads the tweet.



For his part, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, also highlighted the date and emphasized the greatness of Che's ideals.



On Twitter, he said that the example of the Heroic Guerrilla has become a banner for the people of the world.



Jose Angel Portal Miranda, health minister, also recalled the example of Ernesto Guevara.



Che understood that to be a revolutionary doctor, the first thing you have to have is Revolution, he said.



This October 8, Cuba remembers the legacy of Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, revolutionary fighter, statesman, writer and Argentine-Cuban doctor, whose life, behavior and thought have become a paradigm for millions of men and women around the world.