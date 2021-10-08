Cuban Tourism Minister participates in French International Tourism Salon





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Tourism participated ton Thursday in the 42nd edition of the Top Resa 2021 show for tourism professionals, held in Paris.



With this event, France seeks to promote the reactivation of the sector in the archipelago, as confirmed by Diana Rosa Gonzalez, tourism counselor of the Cuban Embassy in the European nation.



Top Resa is an opportunity to promote in Paris the novelties and attractions that make of Cuba a highly-quoted tourist destination.



During the Salon, Cuban representatives explained to tour operators and agencies the details related to the reactivation of international tourism in Cuba, in addition to the sanitary protocols and the many novelties of the destination, such as the opening of high-standard hotel facilities in several tourist centers, as is the case of Varadero, Trinidad and Holguin.



The tourism fair in France is the reference appointment for professionals in the sector to meet, negotiate and understand the evolutions of that branch of the economy.



The event offers a general and complete panorama of recreational activities associated with leisure, business and event tourism.