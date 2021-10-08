Raul congratulates the FAR's University of Medical Sciences





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz sent congratulations to workers and students of the University of Medical Sciences of the FAR on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the founding of this higher education center.



In his letter, reports Granma newspaper today, Raul Castro recalled that in that center of higher studies, professionals with a high political and ideological, technical and scientific level graduated.



These graduates, he said, guarantee the medical insurance of hospitals and military units, as well as the fulfillment of important international missions and collaboration in dozens of countries.



It is very appropriate to highlight today the work developed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the total support with dedication to our military hospitals, isolation centers and units of the FAR and in the fulfillment of all the assigned tasks, both assistance and insurance, Raúl wrote.



This University trains professionals in the careers of Medicine, Stomatology and Health Technology, in addition to offering postgraduate studies, reported the national television.



The educational institution was also distinguished with the Barrio Award granted by the National Directorate of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, the largest mass organization in the country.



The center, for its part, gave the commemorative stamp of the anniversary to chiefs and personalities who contributed to its development and the Distinguished Service Distinction of the FAR to officers and cadets.