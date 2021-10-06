Cuba commemorates 45th anniversary of the Barbados crime





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez recalled today on his Twitter account the 45th anniversary of the Barbados crime, stating that "45 years have passed, but not in 100, nor ever, will we forget the abominable Crime of Barbados".



The president pointed out that the masterminds died peacefully, protected by U.S. Republican and Democratic administrations on end.



"On the Day of the Victims of State Terrorism, Cuba honors the more than 3,400 people who have died to U.S. aggression, a pain we harbor as they keep trying to stain history by adding our country to the infamous list of states sponsors of terrorism," he added.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz also posted a message, calling the crime one of the worst and most abominable acts of State terrorism carried out against the Cuban people.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who also recalled the date, wrote that it is impossible to forget, on State Terrorism Victims' Day, the atrocious crime of Barbados that took the lives of 73 innocent people.



The National Assembly of People's Power also stated on Twitter that “Cuba remembers the horrendous crime of Barbados, the brutal act of terrorism perpetrated against a civilian plane in mid-flight with 73 people on board, including 57 Cubans."