Cuba hosts 4th International Scientific Conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) The 4th International Scientific Conference Uciencia was opened today, virtually, as a space for the exchange of ideas, knowledge and scientific results in computer science and technology.



Raydel Montesino Perurena, rector of the University of Informatics Sciences (UCI), said in his opening remarks that, as on previous occasions, it will be a great space for scientific exchange.



He also highlighted the contributions of the UCI to the digital transformation of the country.



ICTs continue playing an important role in the development of society, therefore, with this event they will be making an important contribution from this sector to the sustainable development of humanity, the rector added.



Nearly 800 professionals from 29 countries will participate in this fourth edition of the event.