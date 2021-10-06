Raul Castro and Diaz-Canel sent floral wreaths to renown journalist funeral





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) Floral wreaths by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, lead today, in this capital, the funeral honors of journalist and writer Marta Rojas.



In the lobby of Granma newspaper, the newspaper where she worked since its foundation in 1965, the Heroine of Labor, José Martí National Journalism Award and exceptional witness and narrator of "The Moncada Trial" received the homage of relatives, co-workers and friends, the Union of Journalists of Cuba and the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba.



Also accompanying the funeral of Marta Rojas, who died this Sunday of a heart attack, are floral wreaths on behalf of the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, in whose nation she was a war correspondent and with whom she had a close friendship.

Rogelio Polanco, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC, representatives of the brotherly Vietnamese people, artists and intellectuals such as Abel Prieto and Miguel Barnet, and the Hero of the Republic of Cuba Fernando Gonzalez, president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, have paraded in front of his mortal remains, surrounded by the many decorations he deserved.



For minutes, combatants of the armed institutions, workers, housewives, in short, simple people of that people who loved and followed the life and work of who was a journalist and writer until her last breath.