Díaz-Canel: Marta Rojas, a woman of Letters and Revolution, has left us





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Marta Rojas, a woman of Letters and Revolution, has passed away, said Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, after receiving the news of the death of the Heroine of Labor.



The leader highlighted on Twitter that she was an exceptional witness and storyteller, since "The Moncada Trial".



He commented that she was a journalist and writer until her last breath and that her transcendental work is memory of the nation.



"Marta Rojas, woman of Letters and #Revolution, witness and exceptional storyteller, since "The Moncada Trial" has gone. Heroine of Labor, she was a journalist and writer until her last breath. Her transcendental work is memory of the nation."



Rojas, who won the José Martí National Journalism Award; Casa de las Américas and Alejo Carpentier Novel Award, passed away this Sunday, October 3, due to a heart attack.



She wrote several testimonial books, including El juicio del Moncada (The Moncada Trial), the prologue of which was written by Alejo Carpentier, which recounts the assault on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks and Fidel's trial.



She was awarded the Replica of the Machete Mambí of General Máximo Gómez, accompanied Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz to several Latin American countries, was a war correspondent in South Vietnam, and conducted the last interview given by President Ho Chi Minh, two months before his death.