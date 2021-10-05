Iconic Cuban journalist Marta Rojas dies in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament) expressed today its deepest condolences for the death of writer and journalist Marta Rojas, winner of the 1997 Jose Marti National Journalism Award.



Rojas was the journalist that reported the Moncada Garrison trials, and the Fidel Castro's trial October 16, 1953, whose defense became the program for the Cuban Revolution.



Her life and work will always be tied to the Revolution, the Parliament said on Twitter, and sent condolences to family, friends, colleagues and the collective of the Granma newspaper, where Rojas worked.



At the same time, the president of the Cuban Association of Writers and Artists (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym), Luis Morlote, also lamented the physical loss of the Cuban journalist and intellectual.



Morlote wrote on Twitter that the death of Rojas is received with deep sorrow, as she was one of the most beloved intellectuals and a member of the National Council of UNEAC.



Marta Rojas was a writer and journalist, winner of awards such as Casa de las Americas, the Jose Marti National Journalism Award and the Alejo Carpentier Award.



The outstanding journalist and writer was born in Santiago de Cuba on May 17, 1928.



She was the first Cuban and Latin American war reporter in Vietnam War for about 10 years, and is the author of six novels and several testimonial books.