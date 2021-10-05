Cuba participates in UNCTAD ministerial conference





Havana, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuba is participating in the 15th Ministerial Conference of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which is being held virtually from October 3 through the 7.



Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment (MINCEX), Rodrigo Malmierca, is leading the Cuban delegation, which also includes Deputy Minister Déborah Rivas Saavedra, among other officials, the agency notes on its website.



The UNCTAD meeting is taking place at a time aggravated on a global scale by the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the main theme of the Conference is "From inequality and vulnerability to prosperity for all".



Member States are expected to adopt a document that should contain the Organization's mandates for the next four years.