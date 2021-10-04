Diaz-Canel attended the ceremony for the restarting of the school year





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the cepublic Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez attended the ceremony to restart the on-site school year, held at the Carlos Rafael Rodriguez Polytechnic, located in Old Havana.



At the event, which was also attended by the minister of education, Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella, and the governor of Havana, Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, personalities related to the sector were recognized.



The head of education in Havana, Yoania Falcon, explained that 71 centers were opened in the capital, where more than 13, 000 students will be incorporated, and called for the care of the facilities, as well as to comply with sanitary protocols.



The reincorporation of students in the twelfth grade, the third and fourth year of pedagogical training, and those in the third year of technical-vocational education is in response to the progress of immunization.