Díaz-Canel congratulates Cuban architects





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) On the occasion of World Architecture Day, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated Cuban architects on his Twitter account and remarked that the country trusts its professionals in this field and relies on their honest intentions to make the island more beautiful.



The Union of Architects and Construction Engineers of Cuba (UNAICC) points out that the first Monday of October is celebrated around the world as World Architecture Day in honor of those responsible for the construction and restoration of houses, buildings and other civil works.

The theme for 2021, "Clean environment for a healthy world", is intended to contribute to the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda by addressing issues involving housing, public spaces and the environment.