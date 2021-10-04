Final year students return to the classrooms, Cuban President stresses





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted on Twitter that our final year students are back in the classrooms today, adding that it is a joy to see those boys and girls wearing their uniforms on their way to school.



In his message, Díaz-Canel urged the Cuban population to cherish every little detail that gives meaning to our lives.



This Monday, students in 12th grade, third year of Technical and Professional Education and the last two years of Pedagogical Training will resume their school activities, after an immunization process designed for children under 18 years of age.



Recently, the Cuban Minister of Education, Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, remarked on a TV appearance that the vaccination program has been complied with, which paves the way for the resumption of the school year; and that even those who have not been vaccinated, mainly because they are COVID-19 convalescents, can also go to school.



Velázquez Cobiella also mentioned other provinces where the epidemiological situation has improved and it is now possible to schedule the lifting of the school lockdown throughout this month.