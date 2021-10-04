Concentration of Saharan dust to increase in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The Department of Solar Radiation and Atmospheric Optics of the Provincial Meteorological Center of the province of Camagüey said that several forecast models point to a rising concentration of dust from the Sahara in Cuba as of today.



A note from the digital newspaper Cubadebate highlights that the models agree that the presence of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and volcanic ash will also increase due to emissions from the Cumbre Vieja Volcano, currently in La Palma (Canary Islands).



The aforesaid meteorological center points out that the effect of this cloud of dust mixed with SO2 will reach the easternmost part of Cuba this afternoon and from there the entire national territory.



According to forecasts issued by the European Union’s Atmospheric Monitoring Service of the Copernicus Program (CAMS), the highest concentrations of SO2 over Cuba will be registered from the level of 850 hPa (1500 meters above sea level).



In view of the annual arrival of Saharan dust on the island, the Cuban Society of Allergy and Asthma recommends people to stay at home whenever possible to reduce exposure to these particles.



The head of this medical society, Dr. Mirta Alvarez Castellon, told Cubadebate that physical exercise outdoors should be avoided during the days of maximum presence of dust, whereas those being treated for respiratory disease and allergy should follow doctor’s orders to the letter.



“If you take control medication such as Beclomethasone or Fluticasone inhaled steroids, you will be better protected. Besides, wearing a face mask and goggles is essential to protect yourself from dust,” she added.