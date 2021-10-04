Cuban Foreign Minister Addresses Political Manipulation of so called “Havana Syndrome”





Havana, Oct 1 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez addressed with criticism the classified results and non-public scientific investigation evidence on the alleged sonic attacks against US diplomats in Havana.



On his Twitter account shorturl.at/evERZ the Cuban government official said that such documents shorturl.at/jDFS8 reveal the political manipulation in the events since the alleged attacks never existed in Cuba.



According to a declassified scientific revision, assigned by the US State Department and obtained by BuzzFeed News, the noise related to alleged sonic attacks was probably made by crickets and not by microwave weapons.



Although the report did not conclude with a definite answer about what caused the damage, it did found out that the effects of mass psychology “Psychogenic” might have play their role in this case.



The Cuban Science Academy recently published a report by experts on the unexplained health incidents that affected US employees in Havana. The experts say that it is not possible to discard explanations about psychogenic and toxic factors in some cases without further investigation. In fact, all conditions for the psychogenic spread of the uncomfortable event were present in the case.