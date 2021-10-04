UN reaffirms international call against blockade against Cuba, FM says





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 1 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said today that during the United Nations General Assembly to commemorate its 76th anniversary (UNGA 76), the continuous international demand to eliminate the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the island was reaffirmed.



According to the Cuban diplomat, the call for the lifting of the inhumane blockade against Cuba, which has been in place for more than six decades ,deliberately tightened in the midst of the pandemic, was among the eight most discussed topics in the speeches at the 76th UNGA.



Recently, Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted that numerous dignitaries and heads of state affirmed at UNGA 76 that the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba is a flagrant violation of the Charter principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.