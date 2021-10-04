Cuban president thanks Laos for its donation





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 1 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez thanked today the people and government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic for the donation of supplies to the Frank Pais International Orthopedic Scientific Complex to continue confronting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



On Twitter, the Cuban president wrote that the Frank Pais hospital has treated more than 19,500 infected children during the COVID-19 pandemic, and added that Laos will always count on Cuba's largest Antillean island.



Lao ambassador to Cuba, Anouphone Kittirath, said that the donation, consisting of food and cleaning products, will benefit patients infected with SARS-Cov-2 and the Cuban people, who have all the admiration and love of that Asian nation.



In the midst of the limitations, the closing of borders and the increase in the number of cases, no Cuban has been left helpless. Here is Laos, to provide a symbolic aid that is a sign of the brotherhood and affection that unites the two countries, which share strong ties of struggle and solidarity, Kittirath pointed out.



For her part, the vice minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, Deborah Rivas, highlighted the collaboration of Laos in the midst of the difficult circumstances the country is going through due to the pandemic and the tightening of the US blockade, and reaffirmed the bonds of solidarity, friendship and brotherhood that for several years have united the two nations.