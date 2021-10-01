Cuban Scientists Decorated as Labor Heroes





Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) The First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel decorated ten outstanding Cuban scientists with the honorific title of Labor Heroes of the Republic of Cuba.



The scientists are Gerardo Enrique Guillén Nieto, Eulogio Pimentel Vázquez, Marta Ayala Ávila, Vicente Guillermo Vérez Bencomo, Yury Valdés Balbín, Dagmar García Rivera, Belinda Sánchez Ramírez, Tammy Boggiano Ayo, Eduardo Ojito Magaz y Lorenzo Jorge Pérez Ávila.



The title was proposed by the general secretary of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation Ulises Guilarte for the outstanding production of five COVID-19 candidate vaccines to immunize the Cuban people and to assist other nations against the pandemic.



The honorific titled is granted to Cuban or foreign nationals in acknowledgement of their outstanding merits in the efforts to defend the interests of the working classes and the valuable contribution to internationalism.