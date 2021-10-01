All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
01
September Thursday

Cuban Health Ministry Rejects Rumors on Travel Restrictions



Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) The Cuban Health Ministry rejected fake information on social media about restrictions for medical professionals to travel abroad for personal interests.

A news release by the ministry explains that there are no new regulations for health workers. “ The current travel abroad regulations keep as they were originally established in December 2015,” the news release reads. shorturl.at/fmvA3

 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News