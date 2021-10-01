Cuban Health Ministry Rejects Rumors on Travel Restrictions

Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) The Cuban Health Ministry rejected fake information on social media about restrictions for medical professionals to travel abroad for personal interests.
A news release by the ministry explains that there are no new regulations for health workers. “ The current travel abroad regulations keep as they were originally established in December 2015,” the news release reads. shorturl.at/fmvA3
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio