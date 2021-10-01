Cuban President mourns death of Cuban microbiologist





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lamented today on Twitter the death of the outstanding Cuban scientist Dr. Alina Llops Hernández, a renowned personality in medicine and microbiology.



The Cuban leader offered his condolences to the scientific community and in particular to the "Pedro Kourí" Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), stressing that all of Cuba admires and appreciates the valuable work of Dr. Llops.



Born on December 26, 1936 in Havana, Alina Llops Hernández was an academic of merit and consulting professor. She also achieved the degree of Doctor of Medicine and became a 2nd degree Specialist in Microbiology and Health Administration.



Llops Hernández was a senior professor of Microbiology and Medical Ethics at the Medical School of the University of Havana and authored or co-authored many of the relevant results achieved by the Ministry of Public Health.



The IPK's Facebook account highlights that the renowned scientist served as deputy director of Microbiology of that institution for many years, and contributed to the training of several generations of professionals in this field.



“Our most sincere thanks and eternal memory. Our deepest condolences to her family, friends and co-workers for such an unfortunate loss,” wrote the IPK in communicating the news.