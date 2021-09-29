Haitian migrants receive due care in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) reported today that, in line with the country’s vocation for humanism and solidarity, the Haitian migrants who have arrived at various provinces of central and eastern Cuba since September 11 have received the required assistance, including medical care and accommodation in facilities equipped for this purpose.



According to MINREX, the inflow of U.S.-bound Haitian migrants has increased in the last few weeks. They undertake these crossings, at the risk of dying, using boats in very poor conditions, the reason that some of them have ended up in Cuba.



“Our authorities, in contact with the Haitian government and pursuant to the ties of brotherhood, cooperation and solidarity that characterize our bilateral relationship, is making the necessary arrangements to ensure the safe and voluntary return of these people to their country, by virtue of the international agreements on migration to which Cuba is a party,” MINREX wrote.



It also reiterated the need to work for a safe, orderly and regular migration, which will only be possible if the root causes of this phenomenon, caused by the prevailing unjust and unequal international order, are addressed.



