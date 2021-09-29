Cuba participates in Ibero-American Dialogue on digital transformation in Higher Education





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) José Ramón Saborido, Cuban Minister of Higher Education, participated Tuesday in the Second Ibero-American Dialogue on digital transformation in Higher Education.



According to reports, Saborido discussed regional and Cuban strategies for training, access, quality, equity, continuity of studies, and internationalization under pandemic conditions, calling them the four strategic axes that should be considered by the Ibero-American Strategy for the Digital Transformation of Higher Education.



Held online and attended by the heads of Higher Education of the 22 countries that make up the Ibero-American Conference, the meeting was intended to approve a common strategy to promote specific actions in the region and stands as the prelude to the Second Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of Higher Education, to be held next year.