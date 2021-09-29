Cuban President Decorates Outstanding Community Actors





Havana, Sept 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel decorated outstanding community collectives and members of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, a grassroots organization set up on September 28, 1960 by Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro to face and neutralize enemy actions against the Cuban people.



In the presence of members of the Communist Party Politburo and the Hero of the Republic of Cuba Gerardo Hernandez, who now leads the grassroots organization, the head of state handed over the September 28 Flag to five community collectives while outstanding community members at different levels were also acknowledged.



The community organizations are currently involved in the collection of voluntary blood donations, the setting up of agricultural gardens, the fight against illegal actions and the political-ideological work with new generations, such tasks were also acknowledged.