Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban revolutionary organization on its 61st anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, said today that the Committee for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), led by Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, is reaching its 61st anniversary shaking the neighborhood and the country.



The president added that this is a time of unity, solidarity, participation and transformation.



He also thanked the Hero of the Republic of Cuba for his dedication leading the largest mass organization in the country.



Leaders of the mass organization highlighted that more than 200, 000 voluntary blood donations have been made so far this year; and young people have supported in isolation centers and vulnerable people within their own communities.