Solidarity unites Cuba and Venezuela, Diaz-Canel reaffirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, reaffirmed today that solidarity unites and will continue unifying Havana and Caracas.



With a message on Twitter, the president responded to Delcy Rodriguez, executive vice president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who on behalf of president Nicolas Maduro, thanked Cuba and Diaz-Canel for sending a batch of doses of anti-COVID-19 Abdala vaccine.



Solidarity has always characterized the relationship between Cuba and Venezuela, Rodriguez said in his gratitude publication.



The Cuban head of state added that this is the legacy of Hugo Chavez and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.