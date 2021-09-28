Cuba Participates at Chinese Forum on Cyberspace Cooperation





Havana, Sept 27 (ACN) As part of the Internet 2021 World Conference underway in China, the Cuban Communication Minister Mayra Arevich addressed an online Forum of the Belt and Road meeting for International Cyberspace Cooperation.



Digital technologies like Big Data and Artificial Intelligence are used in Cuba to step up the development of sectors such as healthcare, transportation, agriculture and the environment, said the Cuban government official.



However, the evil use of these technologies has led to misinformation campaigns through fake information and the manipulation of data in social media, said Arevich who noted that the use of digital technologies must be consistent with the goal of keeping international peace and security and to promote open, safe, stable, accessible and peaceful environment of information technologies and not to perpetrate terrorist acts or other criminal actions.



Arevich, who is member of the Cuban Communist Party’s Central Committee, condemned the enforcement of coercive and unilateral measures and the use of social media to promote hatred, incite violence, subversion, destabilization and the spread of fake news and distort the reality with political aims.



The Cuban minister reiterated her government’s commitment to strengthening cooperation, international solidarity and the exchange of experience to create a future to be shared on the Internet based on inclusion and mutual benefit for humankind.



The present and future of information technologies main points on the agenda of the World Internet Conference which runs until Tuesday, with some 20 forums on issues like economy on the Internet, and the use of digital tools to face the current health crisis.