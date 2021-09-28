Cuban and Mexican universities boost scientific relationship





MATANZAS, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) The participation of the University of Matanzas (UM) as guest of honor at the International Book Fair of the Autonomous University of Chiapas (UNACH), scheduled online from today until the next 30th, fosters the scientific, artistic and cultural relationship between Cuba and Mexico.



During the opening of the event on UNACH's Facebook page, Leyda Finale de la Cruz, UM's rector, explained that the university will share the best of its scientific and academic results as an expression of gratitude.



For his part, Carlos F. Nataren Nandayapa, rector of the UNACH, thanked the UM for being part of the Fair, which is one of the pillars on which the editorial, cultural and artistic activity of the institution is built every year, and emphasized that reaching the eighth edition reflects continuity and transcendence.

The fair will feature master classes, book presentations and exhibitions from both universities.