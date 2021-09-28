Cuban software production company launches new App to manage digital documents





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) The software producer Softel, in partnership with the Ingenius enterprise, will soon launch the eFirma application, a tool to manage digital certificates issued by that entity from the cell phone.



Denys Hernandez Contreras, a specialist in institutional communication of the said company, advanced that initially it will only be available for Android operating system and its interface is simple, it shows in an easy way how to manage the documents to sign and the digital certificate of the person who is going to sign them.



Speaking exclusively to the Cuban News Agency, he explained that for its use it requires the user to have a digital certificate issued by Softel's Intermediate Certification Authority, which is the Cuban company approved by the Ministry of the Interior as a provider of public key services.

Although there are many digital signature applications in the world, unlike most of them, whose main function is to add digitized traces of a handwritten signature to digital documents, the Cuban one is distinguished by using digital certificates, a file assigned to a person, which allows him to identify himself before third parties in a legal and secure way on the Internet.



Softel emphasizes that the tool is designed to not store the password of the private key in the device, in order to protect the users' data, and recommends, when installing the apk, to consult the section on "terms and conditions of use" regarding the security in the access to the device and the approved legal use of the application.



The goal of the project is that all citizens have the possibility of using this solution as a step forward in improving their quality of life and to speed up their personal procedures with entities and institutions, Hernandez Contreras emphasized about the new product that can be downloaded free of charge from APKlis.