Cuba joins world federation of technology entities





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) Cuban Chamber of Commerce announced the incorporation of Cuba into the federation of associations of Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain and Portugal of information and communication technology entities (ALETI).



On its official page on Facebook, it pointed out that this federation allows fostering the use, development, exchange and commercialization of technologies, as well as promoting and boosting the generation of positive policies for the development of the Information and Knowledge Society in the region.



It added that membership is an excellent opportunity for national companies, as it will allow integration in the work programs and development objectives in the region, where Cuba joins the 19 countries that are represented through the federations, chambers and associations of information and communications technologies.



Cuban ministry of communications highlights on its website that the deputy head of that agency, Grisel Reyes Leon, said in this regard that the Cuban applications and computer services industry continues progressing in its internationalization strategy.