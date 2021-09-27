ICT-assisted medical care in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) The Vladimir Ilich Lenin University Teaching Hospital in the city of Holguin uses the new communication technologies in medical care as part of the effort to computerize public health and improve service quality.



Founded in November 1965 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz, this health care center has digitalized services such as oncology, assisted reproduction and radiography, according to Osvaldo George Rodríguez, head of the entity’s IT department.



“In the midst of fight against COVI-19, we apply digital tools to the reception of samples from the Molecular Biology Laboratory, as well as to the classification of patients, all of which helps to control the pandemic and streamline our medical care program,” he said.



The Vladimir Ilich Lenin Hospital offers excellent services in gynecology, obstetrics, cardiology, assisted reproduction and an Oncology Center that provides services to patients in eastern Cuba suffering from various types of malignant tumors.