Diaz-Canel thanks Bolivian president for his rejection of the US blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of Cuba's Central Committee and president of the country, thanked Bolivian president Luis Alberto Arce Catacora for his rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean nation.



These words were in response to a tweet by Arce Catacora, which reflected part of his speech this Thursday before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



In it, he affirmed that the blockade against Cuba puts the lives of more than 11 million people at risk in the middle of a pandemic.



The Bolivian president added that this is a crime against humanity, but at the same time a regrettable example of how the decisions of the UNGA are not complied with by certain countries.



Furthermore, Arce Catacora expressed that it was frustrating to admit that, year after year, despite the virtual world unanimity in condemning the blockade against Cuba, those responsible ignore the clamor of humanity.