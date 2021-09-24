Cuba begins reopening its services to the population





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 24 (ACN) As part of the country's economic revival and the trend towards a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 throughout the national territory, gastronomic services will gradually reopen.



This was informed by Betsy Diaz Velazquez, minister of domestic trade, on the radio TV program Mesa Redonda, clarifying that the facilities, both state and private, must comply with adequate ventilation and a two-meter distance between tables.



Velazquez Diaz pointed out that home delivery and take-away services will be maintained, and the convenience of extending other working hours in these entities has been evaluated.



Attendance at these facilities by reservation will be promoted, which will make it possible to avoid unnecessary lines or waiting, the minister added.



In the case of Havana, as part of the reactivation of Cuba's economic life, gastronomic services will gradually reopen as from Friday, as announced by Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, governor of Havana, on the same TV radio program.



He explained that a working group has been set up to certify these units, and those restaurants or cafeterias located where there are active COVID-19 transmission events will not reopen.



Likewise, each entity will guarantee a two-meter distance between tables, and will have to define the seating capacity, which will not exceed 50 % of capacity, and the service will be provided in premises with adequate natural ventilation.



Garcia Zapata also clarified that the premises totally closed will not be opened and the restriction of buffet table service will be kept, where meals are usually served on a counter, so that diners can serve themselves.



Other services that will also reopen Friday will be the Notaries' offices, as well as those of the Civil Registry and the Property Registry,Governor of Havana concluded.