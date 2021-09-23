



Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Cubans keep faithful to their humanistic and solidarity vocation, while he addressed the meeting of Heads of States and Governments with the Alliance of Small Island Stats, at the UN General Assembly.



In his speech broadcast from Havana’s Revolution Palace, the Cuban head of state said that according to expert opinions the small island states are the ones to first disappear as a result of climate change, and he called to take action to prevent that prediction from happening.



“It’s time to stop the destruction of the environment due to irrational consumption and production patterns of those who, in a selfish way, feel themselves comfortable with their current status quo,” said the President.



Diaz-Canel said that developed nations must meet their duties in support of efforts by all nations to reach sustainable development and preserve the planet against the threats that those developed countries have caused.



“They can and they must!” the Cuban president noted by explaining that the developed nations have financial resources and also the moral duty because they did commit themselves to the aim of an official aid to development, the creation of capacities, technology transfer, the reduction of greenhouse gas effects and climatic funding.



“On our part, the small developing island states will keep our joint work to meet the challenges that we share in terms of sustainable development and climate change,” the Cuban leader noted.



Diaz-Canel added that despite the restrictions imposed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, strengthened under the pandemic, the island keeps faithful to its solidarity and humanistic vocation.



“We will keep promoting cooperation in different areas, particularly in healthcare, and sharing our modest experience in disaster risk reduction and in facing climate change. You can count on that!,” he noted.



Diaz-Canel reiterated his government commitment to the implementation of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement and the Samoa Pathway. He said that Cuba supports the Declaration of the leaders with the Alliance of Small Island States, which will guide actions towards common objectives.