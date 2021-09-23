Inaugural World2Fly Arrives in Havana





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) In order to favor the flow of Spanish visitors to Cuba, the first flight by the Spanish World2Fly airline company arrived at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on Wednesday.



The welcoming ceremony given to the World2Fly Airbus A 350 was attended by Spanish ambassador to Cuba Angel Martin Peccis and Iberostar Company president Miguel Fluxa, as well as representatives from the Cuban Tourism Ministry.



Fluxa told reporters that initially the air company will fly once a week to Cuba while the intention is to increase that frequency to a daily flight. The company would flight to other Cuban destinations in tune with the advancement of the local market.



In an effort to encourage the arrivals of tourists to the country, Cuba will ease sanitary protocols as of November 15 and expects to see an increase in the number of weekly flights to and from the island.