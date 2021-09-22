Cuba and Vietnam issue joint declaration





1. On the invitation of the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc, member of the Political Bureau and president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, made an official visit to Cuba on September 18-20, 2021, accompanied by a delegation of high level members of the Vietnamese Party and State.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held official talks with the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez; had an exchange with the President of the National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo Hernández, and met with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz. In all the meetings, the fraternal atmosphere typical of the relations between Cuba and Vietnam prevailed.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc also met with the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz. Both leaders affirmed the historical depth and special character of the friendly relations between Cuba and Vietnam, the continuity of the ties of attachment and trust, support and cooperation between the two countries in the current context. Comrade Raul Castro recalled his first visit to heroic Vietnam and said that he keeps as one of the most precious treasures of his revolutionary life the moment when he met the unforgettable President Ho Chi Minh in the middle of the war, 55 years ago (10/1966). Both leaders placed floral wreaths at the monuments to National Heroes José Martí and Ho Chi Minh; visited the Center for Genetics Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), where Cuban scientists developed the anti-COVID-19 vaccine Abdala. The delegation also visited the city of Santiago de Cuba, where they paid tribute to the heroes of the Revolution and their historical leader, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.



2. The President of the Republic of Cuba awarded the "José Martí" Order to comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc for his valuable contribution to strengthening the historic ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Cuba and Vietnam.



3. During the official talks, the two presidents reviewed and expressed satisfaction with the excellent development of bilateral relations, especially for maintaining the high-level exchange in the context of the pandemic; they reaffirmed the determination to take the special relationship between the two nations to a new stage of comprehensive development, backed by mutual political trust, which will allow expanding cooperation in all spheres. The two leaders also exchanged information about the situation in the two countries and discussed various international and regional issues of common interest.

Both sides ratified the special nature of the bilateral relationship forged by Fidel Castro Ruz, Ho Chi Minh and Raul Castro Ruz, consolidated on the basis of solidarity, mutual admiration and coincidence in noble ideals and principles.

Vietnam and Cuba agreed to broaden, strengthen and deepen the ties of brotherhood, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation to actively contribute to the construction and defense of the homeland, and to regional and international peace, stability and development.

4. Both sides stated their firm conviction that future generations of Cubans and Vietnamese will be faithful to the enduring legacy contributed by both peoples, who have remained united in the construction and defense of Socialism in each country, and of a more just, equitable and sustainable world.

5. The leaders exchanged views on the results of the respective party congresses, held this year, and experiences on the road to the construction of Socialism, based on their national realities.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated the Communist Party, the Government and the people of Cuba for the success of the VIII Congress, held on April 16 to 19, 2021; he expressed his full conviction that, guided by the ideas, concepts and guidelines adopted at that great party meeting, Cuba will continue to resist without renouncing its development projects in the construction of a sovereign, independent, socialist, democratic, prosperous and sustainable nation.



The Vietnamese dignitary expressed his confidence that, with the wise leadership of his Communist Party, Cuba will overcome the negative effects of the blockade and will continue to develop the country, successfully implementing measures to increase food production, strengthen socialist enterprises and boost all sectors of the economy for the benefit of the Cuban people.



Vietnam saluted the continuity of the legacy of the historic generation by the new leaders of the Cuban Revolution, also committed to the socialist project, and the close and special relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two nations.



He highlighted the prestige and recognized contribution of Cuba for its important and selfless international solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, expressed through the deployment of more than 57 medical brigades in 40 countries and regions.



He acknowledged that, despite the blockade and its status as a developing country, Cuba already has three highly effective vaccines of its own, being the first country to do so in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Vietnam reaffirms its unwavering support to the just cause of the Cuban people and the struggle to put an immediate and unconditional end to the unilateral and unjust economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba. Likewise, it rejected the strengthening of the unilateral sanctions, and emphasized that they aggravate the socioeconomic difficulties of the Cuban people in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic.



First Secretary and President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Cuban leaders congratulated the Party, State and people of Vietnam on the excellent results of the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, held from January 25 to February 1, 2021; highly valued the great historical achievements of Vietnam after the 35 years of Renewal, the strong and comprehensive development of Vietnam in these years that helped the clear improvement of the material and spiritual life of the people. Cuba is convinced that Vietnam will defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, successfully implement the resolutions of the 13th Congress, fulfill the objectives of the Socio-Economic Development Strategy in the period 2021-2030 and become a high-income developed country with socialist orientation by 2045. Cuba highly values its peaceful foreign policy of defending its independence and sovereignty, international and regional integration, promotion of friendship with all peoples of the world and cooperation based on respect for the principles and norms of international law, as well as its contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Southeast Asian region and the world. The Cuban leader also praised Vietnam's work as pro-tempore chair of ASEAN in 2020 and as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020-2021.



6. Both leaders agreed that, in the current context, when Vietnam is promoting the Renewal and Cuba continues to implement the updating of its economic and social development model, exchanges, both virtual and face-to-face, should be preserved in order to share experiences of each country, with emphasis on the issues: food security, cybersecurity and communication, preservation of historical memory and close cooperation in the field of defense, security and foreign policy issues. Likewise, they will continue to promote inter-ministerial exchanges and at other levels between state and government institutions of both countries.



7. Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, such as: the Theoretical Seminar between the two Parties; the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation; the Political Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs; and the cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of Vietnam and the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba. They expressed their willingness to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of these mechanisms.



8. Both sides emphasized the importance of promoting and enhancing the efficiency of economic cooperation, and maintaining continued support for the stability and diversification of the bilateral trade relationship.



Cuba welcomed Vietnam's status as a major investor in the Asia-Pacific region. It emphasized that it gives high priority to the development of a business environment that stimulates a greater presence of Vietnamese companies in Cuba. Likewise, the potential of each country will be taken into consideration to expand cooperation in priority areas and sectors such as energy, telecommunications, tourism, construction, medical services, agribusiness and food industry, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and transportation.



Both presidents highlighted the importance of the bilateral agreements signed during the visit, namely: Joint Action Plan for the Implementation of the Bilateral Economic Agenda in the medium term for the period 2021-2025; Memorandum of Understanding in the Health sector; Contract for supplies and technology transfer of the Cuban Abdala vaccine; Cooperation Program in the period 2022-2023 between the Ministries of Justice of both countries; Action Plan for the development of the Aquaculture Project Phase iii in Cuba; Memorandum of Understanding on the Cybersecurity Action Plan; Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between both diplomatic academies.



9. Both leaders stressed the importance of cooperation between Cuba and Vietnam in the midst of the pandemic, which has been an example of solidarity for the world, reflecting the special nature of relations between the two parties, states and peoples.



The First Secretary of the Communist Party and Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, thanked Vietnam for its invaluable contribution to food security in Cuba since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as the donations of medical materials made by the Party, State and people of Vietnam to the Cuban people on the occasion of this visit. Likewise, the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, extended his gratitude to the Cuban State, Party and people for the generous assistance provided to Vietnam in health matters by sending specialists, Cuban biotechnology products and, especially, for the supply of vaccines to face the current epidemiological situation.



10. Both leaders expressed their satisfaction for the coincidence in their positions on various international issues; they stressed that international conflicts should be resolved by peaceful means, based on strict respect for the principles of International Law and the United Nations Charter.

They agreed that the increasingly closer bilateral relationship between Cuba and Vietnam will contribute to expanding Cuba's exchanges and cooperation with countries in the Southeast Asian region, as well as between Vietnam and Latin America and the Caribbean. The Vietnamese side welcomed Cuba's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), an expression of the potential to expand cooperation with that region.

Both sides recognized the role of regional and inter-regional organizations such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (Focalae) in promoting friendly relations, peace and cooperation, based on mutual respect, non-interference, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, as established in the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.



The parties also reaffirmed the full validity of the founding principles of the Non-Aligned Movement; the Declaration on the Purposes and Principles and the Role of the Movement in the Current International Context, which must be fully respected, and its contribution to the defense of International Law. They reaffirmed their commitment to the promotion of international peace and security and to disarmament, in particular nuclear disarmament. They welcomed the signing and ratification by both countries of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.



They reaffirmed the inalienable right of all nations to equal development in accordance with their national conditions, without discrimination or foreign interference. They also agreed that technologies should be used to promote development, welfare, harmony, peace and knowledge.

Both sides rejected unilateral country rating lists.

Vietnam reaffirmed support for efforts to resume dialogue and expand cooperation in areas of common interest between Cuba and the United States of America, on the basis of equality and respect for the sovereignty, independence and political system of each country.

Both parties will continue to support each other in the international organizations and multilateral forums of which they are members, particularly the United Nations. They also agreed on the importance of the efficient implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda; to continue to actively contribute to efforts to address the effects of climate change by promoting respect for and implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.



11. Both leaders highly appreciated the results of the visit of the President of Vietnam and his delegation to the Republic of Cuba, considering it an event of special significance, being the first by a Head of State since the beginning of the pandemic and taking place in the context of the celebration of the 61st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. They also noted with pride that the meeting is taking place close to the 48th anniversary of the historic first visit to the liberated areas of South Vietnam by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, and the 55th anniversary of the memorable meeting between legendary leader Ho Chi Minh and Army General Raul Castro Ruz, in his capacity as Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.



They reaffirmed the conviction that Vietnam and Cuba, united, will achieve the double objective of defeating the pandemic and promoting comprehensive socioeconomic development, to continue building, as brothers, socialism for present and future generations in each country.

12. The member of the Political Bureau and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, thanked the First Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Party, the State and the people of Cuba, for the attentions received and the warm hospitality shown to him and the entire high-level delegation of Vietnam.



On behalf of the leadership of the State of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended an invitation to the First Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, to pay an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, which was accepted and will be coordinated through the corresponding diplomatic channels.