Schools in Central Cuba Ready for In-person Education





Santa Clara, Cuba, Sept 21 (ACN) High schools and Pedagogical Institutes in the central Cuban province of Santa Clara look forward to open doors soon to students’ in-person attendance during the resumption of the school year.



The high students’ return to the classrooms is expected to take place in early October to conclude the interrupted 2021 school year and to prepare for university entry examinations, said education authorities.



The director of the local Lazaro Cardenas Polytechnical Institute, Yosvanis Fuentes said that all third year students in 21 different technical specialties will return to the classrooms on October 4. Also included are students taking pedagogical courses.