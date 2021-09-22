Cuba joins celebration of the International Day of Peace





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, said today that the island joins the United Nations in the celebration of the International Day of Peace, which is commemorated every September 21.



The president stated on Twitter that the Caribbean nation defends life, hope and reconciliation, in the midst of a planet overwhelmed by COVID-19 and military conflicts.



Only in peace will we be able to build a better world, added the head of state.



The United Nations General Assembly declared September 21 as the day dedicated to strengthening the ideals of peace, through the observance of 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire.



This year's motto is Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World.



UN warns that the pandemic has hit the most disadvantaged and marginalized groups hardest, and that as of last April, more than 687 million doses of COVID-19 had been administered worldwide; however, more than 100 countries had not received a single dose.



In line with the Secretary-General's call for a global ceasefire last March, in February 2021 the Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling on Member States to support a "durable, comprehensive and sustained humanitarian pause" in local conflicts, it asserts.



It also sentences that the global ceasefire must continue to be respected to ensure that people locked in conflict have access to life-saving vaccines and treatments.