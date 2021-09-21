Vietnamese and Cuban party central committee officials hold talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) The secretary of organization and politics of cadres of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC by its Spanish acronym), Roberto Morales Ojeda, received today Phan Dinh Trac, chairman of the commission for internal affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (PCV by its Spanish acronym), who is visiting Cuba accompanying Vietnamese president, Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



Morales Ojeda explained the progress of the implementation of the ideas, concepts and guidelines of the 8th Congress of the PCC (held last April) and gave a broad explanation on the current situation in Cuba, which is resisting by creating and advancing, with the active participation of the people, despite the difficulties and limitations we face as a result of the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade of the U.S. government, Granma newspaper reported.



Phan Dinh Trac, member of the political bureau and the secretariat of the PCV, ratified the unchanging policy of the Communist Party and the State of Vietnam in supporting the struggle of the Cuban people against the US blockade, as well as the interest of the top leadership of that country to continue strengthening the ties of brotherhood, friendship and solidarity.



Both sides reaffirmed the commitment to continue the everlasting legacy of the special relations forged by leaders Fidel, Raul and Ho Chi Minh.



The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Truong Quang Hoai Nam, first vice chairman of the foreign relations commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and other members of his delegation.



The Cuban side was represented by Joel Queipo Ruiz, member of the secretariat of the central committee, and other party leaders.