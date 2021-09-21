Cuba and Vietnam expand cooperation in information security





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 20 (ACN) Cuba and Vietnam signed a MoU for collaboration in information security for the 2021-2025 period, as part of the visit to Havana of a large delegation from that Asian country.



On the basis of this agreement, Vietnam will organize seminars and online and direct training courses, and will share experiences in management and creation of a suitable legal environment for the development of science and technology, the Cuban Ministry of Communications informed today.



The agreement was signed during a meeting attended by the Cuban minister of communications, Mayra Arevich Vietnamese minister of information and communication, Nguyen Manh Hung.



The friendly exchange strengthened collaboration between the two nations in telecommunications, information and communication technologies, postal services and cybersecurity.